SUGARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in heavy traffic during rush hour on I-675.

According to Sugarcreek Township Police Department, crews responded to a crash on southbound I-675 between Wilmington Pike and Indian Ripple Road. The crash happened around 3:34 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was transported to a local hospital, but the extent on injuries is currently unknown.

According to OHGO traffic cameras, the two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-675. Heavy traffic has accumulated as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown.