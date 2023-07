HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes of I-75 South are reportedly blocked due to a crash on Friday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, the left two lanes of I-75 South are blocked at Wagner Ford Road.

ODOT cameras show that multiple vehicles are involved and emergency crews are responding.

There is no information on what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured at this time.

