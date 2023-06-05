DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 North delayed drivers for a little while on Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, the right two lanes of I-75 North were blocked near Second Street due to a crash. OHGO is since reporting that the lanes have reopened and that traffic is moving.

ODOT cameras showed that police and fire crews were on the scene of the crash.

There is no word on if anyone is injured at this time or how many vehicles were involved.

