PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Lane restrictions are coming to the Village of Camden in Preble County.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 13 through Wednesday, Nov. 15, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be milling, paving and installing raised pavement markings at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 725.

Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 north and south, between Bloomfield Street and South Street, from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Throughout most construction, U.S. 127 and West Central Ave. will remain open to motorists. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

The entire project calls for installing left-turn lanes on U.S. 127, upgrading the signal at the intersection with West Central Ave., and redefining access points on the road.

Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. was awarded a contract for approximately $1.48 million to complete the project. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.