Lane restrictions, closures to take place on I-75 Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple lanes will be restricted or closed on I-75 on Wednesday due to a bridge repair project.

The following restrictions will be in place on Interstate 75 over Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Carillon Boulevard in Dayton:

  • Wednesday, May 19 – May 26: Multiple single and double lane closures on I-75, in each direction, between Albany Street and S.R. 741, from 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, May 19 – August 22: Lane width restrictions on I-75 northbound between S.R. 741 and Albany Street. Motorists can expect three 10 foot lanes in the work zone from Wednesday, May 19

A contractor will be making preparations for a new traffic pattern shift.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

