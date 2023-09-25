MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists in Miami County may run into some new lane closures this week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, intermittent lane closures are to be expected on I-75 in each direction starting Monday, Sept. 25.

The closures will take place between Monroe-Concord Road and the Miami/Montgomery County line from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 6.

Crews will reportedly be sweeping the center barrier wall and cleaning drains.

For more construction updates in Miami County, click here.