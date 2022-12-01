Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a release. The ending date may vary due to weather conditions.

The closures will be on the portion of S.R. 235 which breaks off from S.R. 444 in Fairborn and goes behind Wright Patterson Air Force Base, all the way to the Montgomery County line.

Flagging operations will maintain traffic in the area. The lane closures are due to the ongoing resurfacing project.

Construction is expected to be completed in late fall and the John R. Jurgensen Company is completing the project.