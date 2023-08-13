KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in Kettering may soon see lane closures because of an upcoming project.

The city of Kettering is conducting work for a new bicycle and pedestrian sidewalk connection beginning Monday, Aug. 14. Work will be happening along E. Stroop Road between E. Dorothy Lane and Glengarry Drive, which is directly across from The Greene.

“This project is the missing link that will complete an off-street bike and pedestrian route along E. Stroop and County Line Road from Hempstead Station Drive to Spaulding Road,” the city said.

If you are commuting through the affected area, you may see lane closures on the southbound lanes of Stroop Road, according to Kettering. The traffic will be maintained, but you are asked to either avoid the area during busy hours or leave early to allow time in your commute.

October is the expected end date of the project.