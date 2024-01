HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — There’s an update to a Huber Heights road widening project.

A right-hand turn lane will be added to the Old Troy Pike/State Route 202 Widening Project.

The lane, only to be used for vehicles looking to turn into Starbucks, Merrily Way, or eastbound I-70 highway ramp, will begin in front of Huntington Bank after the traffic signal at Burger King.

The additional lane will be in operation for about two months until the traffic signal is complete.