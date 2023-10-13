MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Lamme Road has reopened after bridge construction finished on Friday.

Construction on Lamme Road finished two weeks ahead of schedule on Oct. 13 and the road has reopened to vehicular traffic. The construction project replaced the bridge on Lamme Road north of Alex-Bell Road in Miami Township.

The project began in Spring 2023, closing the road to vehicular traffic for the summer. The bridge was constructed in two phases to maintain pedestrian traffic.

Construction also included replacing the traffic signal and curb ramps at the intersection of Lamme Road and Alex-Bell Road, repairing various curb and sidewalk areas and repaving Lamme Road from Alex-Bell Road to Bushwick Drive.

The bridge replacement cost more than $2.5 million, with funding provided by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Public Works Commission.