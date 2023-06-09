DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Continued work on a water project will divert traffic at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road next week.

According to the city of Kettering, traffic on Dorothy Lane will be reduced to a single lane in both directions for the week of June 12-16. During this time, north- and southbound traffic on Shroyer Road will be limited to turning right onto Dorothy Lane, and left turns from Dorothy Lane onto Shroyer Road will be closed.

Detour signs will be posted, the city said. Visit the official Kettering website for more information.