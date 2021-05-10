Kettering road to close overnight Tuesday due to bridge construction

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Kettering will close overnight Tuesday while crews continue work on a bridge.

A city spokesperson said West Dorothy Lane at the Ridgeway Road bridge will be closed between Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

During the closure, crews will pour the concrete deck on the new Ridgeway Road bridge over West Dorothy Lane.

The detour route for West Dorothy Lane will use Southern Boulevard, West Stroop Road and Far Hills Ave for both directions of Dorothy traffic.

Local traffic will be maintained along West Dorothy Lane, but the road will be blocked at the Ridgeway Road bridge.