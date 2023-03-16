KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A construction project happening on a major roadway in Kettering will be starting on Monday.

The city of Kettering says beginning Monday, March 20, an installation project for water services on a new water main will impact traffic. East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Hathaway Road will be impacted during the project.

Drivers traveling in the affected area will need to know the changes on the roads in the area.

(City of Kettering)

The south lane for eastbound traffic between Far Hills Avenue and Hathaway Road will be closed to commuters during the project. The lane going north is said to take care of the eastbound and westbound traffic. During the construction, Dorothy Lane will be limited to one lane going in each direction for travelers on the roadway and will be maintained during construction.

Crews working on the project will also be restoring the roadway. The city of Kettering says project is expected to take up to 3 weeks to complete.