DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The westbound lanes of I-70 at the Ohio-Indiana state line are closed due to a crash.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), a semi jackknifed between US 40 and IN 121, around mile point 155.7. ODOT reports all lanes are closed around the state line, beyond US 127 at Eaton and Greenville because of the crash.

Site of Crash (INDOT) ODOT

INDOT says drivers should expect to experience the closure for about another hour.

At this time, it is not currently known if anyone is injured.