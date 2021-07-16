Jack-knifed semi closes I-75 N near Main St. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A jack-knifed semi is blocking two lanes and has closed northbound I-75 near Main Street in Dayton Friday night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) OHGO cameras show a semi jack-knifed, with several police cars stopped around it. No word on injuries or how long the roadway will be blocked.

ODOT’s website indicates that northbound I-75 is closed and traffic is beginning to form behind stalled semi and police cruisers. An ambulance is also on the scene, parked next to the cab of the semi.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch has confirmed that the all lanes are closed and that the semi is leaking something. They were unable to further clarify what was leaking.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it as more information becomes available.

