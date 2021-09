DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes have reopened on I-75 North in Dayton after a semi jackknifed Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. The semi was on I-75 northbound near the State Route 4 exit.

Initially, all of the lanes were blocked after the crash. As of 6:25 a.m., all lanes have reopened and the semi has been towed away.