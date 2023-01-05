Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers that travel through a portion of Miami Township should expect a detour starting Monday.

According to Miami Township, a portion of Vienna Parkway will be closed to drivers for about three to six days starting Monday, Jan. 9. The western portion of the road between Vienna Springs Health Campus and Lorien Woods Drive will be closed to drivers.

The closure is needed for crews to install a sanitation connection.

Drivers that need to commute through the area can take a detour by using State Route 741 and turning on Pinegrove Drive. Motorists can then turn on Rosecliff Place and eventually get back to Vienna Parkway.

If you have any questions about the upcoming closure, you are encouraged to contact Miami Township Public Works at (937) 866-4661.