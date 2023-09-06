MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash was backing up traffic near the Dayton Mall on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call for a two-vehicle crash on State Route 741 at State Route 725 came in at 6:10 a.m.

Southbound SR 741 was closed due to the crash. Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that the scene has since cleared.

OSHP reported that at least one person was injured, however, there is no further information at this time.

