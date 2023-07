DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic has slowed down on I-75 North after a car crash blocked multiple lanes Wednesday morning.

According to OHGO, the ODOT traffic map, a car crash has blocked the two right lanes on I-75 North, just beyond SR-725.

Traffic cameras show all three lanes of I-75 North have been backed up as far as the ramp from I-75 North to I-675.

It is currently unknown what may have caused the crash or how many cars were involved. This incident remains under investigation.