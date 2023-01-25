A semi crash shut down I-75 South in Vandalia (City of Vandalia Division of Fire)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been injured after a jack-knifed semi shut down a portion of I-75 for several hours on Wednesday.

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.

One person was brought to the hospital with minor injuries, the Vandalia Division of Fire said.

Both Vandalia and Butler fire departments responded to the scene.

A semi crash shut down I-75 South in Vandalia (City of Vandalia Division of Fire)

A semi crash shut down I-75 South in Vandalia (City of Vandalia Division of Fire)