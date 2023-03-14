VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Weather conditions and crashes have led to closures and delays around the Miami Valley Tuesday morning.

Traffic Anchor Kelley King reported that there have been nearly three dozen crashes reported in Montgomery County as of 6:30 a.m.

Traffic Incidents

Crash on US-35 WB near Smithville Road. The right lane is blocked.

Crash on I-70 West beyond Dayton Airport Access Road. The two left lanes are blocked.

Crash on I-75 North at Central Ave/S Dixie Hwy. The center lane is blocked.

Ramp closed from I-75 South to Northwoods Blvd.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.