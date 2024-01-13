DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are working to put out a vehicle fire on southbound I-75 Saturday evening.

According to Moraine Police and Fire, a call came in about a car on fire around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. Crews responded to the southbound lanes of I-75 near Dryden Road.

OHGO cameras show heavy smoke coming from the vehicle. Firefighters are currently working to put out the fire.

Southbound lanes are blocked on I-75, causing travel delays. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution through the area while crews are on scene.

Moraine PD could not confirm the cause of the fire at this time. There have been no reported injuries.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.