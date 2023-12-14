DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Southbound I-75 is shut down at Dryden Road due to a crash.

Moraine Police and Fire responded to a crash on southbound I-75 at Dryden Road at 6:43 p.m. The crash has caused all lanes of southbound traffic to be shut down.

Police say they believe five vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash.

One person was transported to Kettering Health.

Tow trucks are currently clearing the scene. The highway is still shut down as crews clean up.

OHGO traffic cameras report a 15 minute delay as a result.

