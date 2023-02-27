DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound side of I-75 is closed while crews work to clear a jackknifed semi-truck from the road.

ODOT traffic cameras show a white semi-truck jackknifed on Monday, blocking multiple lanes of traffic. At this time, the northbound lanes of I-75 are blocked at SR 4/North Keowee Street. Traffic cameras show that police are on the scene.

Dayton Police and Fire announced on Facebook that drivers can either take the exit for Route 4 or Main Street and then get back onto the highway.

It is unknown how long it will take to clear the semi-truck from the roadway.

This incident remains under investigation.