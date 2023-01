Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 people have been hospitalized due to injuries after a 3-vehicle crash shut down I-75 on Monday night.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred between Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to Moraine Police. Initial reports of the crash came in at 7:10 p.m.

All lanes were shut down but have since been reopened.

Lanes south of the crash have been shut down due to a separate accident.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.