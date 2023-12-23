DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers may experience travel delays due to a crash near Austin Landing on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post, a crash was called in around 2:15 p.m. with reports of a party bus involved. The crash occurred on northbound I-75 just past the Austin Blvd. exit.

Upon arrival, troopers found a sedan and a small party bus involved in the crash.

2 NEWS crews saw the party bus and car resting along the right side of the roadway on a slight incline. The car was heavily damaged.

(WDTN Photo)

Two people were transported to a local hospital for injuries, but the severity of injuries is currently unknown.

Multiple lanes have been blocked off while police and fire are on scene. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

Crews working to clear the scene, as of 3:18 p.m. (Photo/ODOT)

OHGO cameras show traffic has built up near the scene of the crash, resulting in an approximate 15-minute delay.