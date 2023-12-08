DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers may see increased traffic on I-75 through Dayton next week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews will be working on parts of I-75 near US-35 and I-70 throughout the week, starting Dec. 11.

Near U.S. Route 35, drivers can expect intermittent overnight ramp closures from I-75 to US-35 and from US-35 to I-75 in all directions. Crews will be updating highway lighting from Dec. 11 through Dec. 14.

The maintenance will be primarily overnight work, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

Farther north, drivers may experience lane closures on the ramps between northbound I-75 and westbound I-70 as crews work on the bridge. This will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

To find more information and view all ODOT traffic advisories, click here.