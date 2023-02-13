GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A long stretch of a southern Franklin County highway reopened Monday morning after a crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Trooper Adrian Wilson was standing outside of his Dodge Charger and picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m. on Monday when a Toyota hit the rear of his cruiser, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The collision caused the car to move forward and strike Wilson.

Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol

The crash closed the northbound lanes on Interstate 71 from US Route 62/State Route 3 to State Route 665/London-Groveport Road. Traffic was closed for nearly three hours as northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

“This is what I would say is one of your worst nightmares, being involved in an incident like this on a roadway,” said OSHP spokesperson Lt. Nathan Dennis.

Authorities said Wilson was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and has been moved to stable condition but remains seriously injured. The 29-year-old driver of the Toyota was also taken to Grant and is currently in critical but stable condition.

The OSHP said the crash remains under investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 614-466-2660.

“We’re going to be looking into some reports that were received by area law enforcement in regard to a reckless vehicle that was driving northbound on 71 that does match the description of this vehicle,” Dennis said.

He said the crash should serve as a reminder to drivers to be aware and use caution, slow down and move over to a different lane if there are flashing lights on the road.

“You know, were’s out there to make a difference and part of making a difference is that risk of standing along the roadway or approaching a car along the roadway,” Dennis said. “One of the most dangerous things we do is traffic stops and risking being struck by another vehicle.”