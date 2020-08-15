I-70E closed at Old Mill Road after accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting an accident on eastbound I-70 near Old Mill Road that has shut down the interstate.

People commuting on I-70E should seek an alternate route while crews work to reopen the eastbound lanes.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

