WAYNE CO., Ind. (WDTN) — Motorists traveling into Indiana from Ohio may experience some delays Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, I-70 West at mile marker 154 is shut down. That is approximately two miles from the Ohio border.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly responding to the incident but is expected to release more information at a later time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.