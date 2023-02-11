DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused delays for drivers traveling in Huber Heights.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, police were dispatched to the area of westbound I-70 at the Brandt Pike exit for a report of a crash around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say I-70 westbound was completely shut down and crews worked to clear the crash and reopen the highway to drivers.

ODOT cameras started to show the backup around 11:45 p.m.

ODOT Camera in Huber Heights (ODOT Camera)

According to OHGO, drivers traveling in the area were said to expect to experience about a 1-hour delay.

All lanes of traffic on I-70 westbound at the Brandt Pike exit opened to drivers around 12:30 p.m. to drivers traveling in the area.