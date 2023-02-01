BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is blocking traffic on Wednesday morning.

According to OHGO, I-70 East/SR-4 North has been shut down beyond Spangler Road due to a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. and that four cars are involved.

Only minor injuries have been reported and no one has been taken to the hospital.

The ODOT camera in that area shows a truck with damage spun around backward in the left lane. Another vehicle can be seen stopped in the right lane.

