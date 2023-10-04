PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Lane closures are scheduled for I-70 eastbound to continue work on the U.S. Route 127 bridge.

The left lane of I-70 EB near U.S. Route 127 will be closed from 5-10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. Construction crews will be placing concrete as part of the U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic will be maintained.

Contractors are rehabilitating the U.S. 127 bridge that crosses over I-70 by replacing the bridge deck, raising the structure and painting the structural steel.

The first phase of construction is expected to wrap up in fall of 2023, with all work to be completed by summer of 2024.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website.