I-70 E to I-75 N ramp closure extended to June 14

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Repairs on the ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-75 have taken longer than expected, and because of that, its closure has been extended until Monday, June 14.

The Ohio Department of Transportation started these repairs on March 15 with an expected completion date of Friday, June 4.

TRAFFIC ALERT: the I-70 EB TO I-75 NB ramp closure has been extended until Monday, June 14. https://t.co/Pilf6q0vEn — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) June 4, 2021

Since then, ODOT has pushed back the completion date twice. First from June 4 to Friday, June 11, due to weather. The second time was not elaborated on by ODOT officials.

The repairs taking place are safety improvements that require the contractor to remove and replace a portion of the ramp’s pavement.