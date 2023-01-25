GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe winter weather is causing worsening road conditions on Wednesday morning.

According to OHGO, I-675 northbound is shut down befound SR-844/North Fairfield Road due to a crash.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, the Miami Valley is expected to be covered by three to five inches of snow before sunrise.

ODOT and AAA urged drivers to stay home if possible. If you must leave, you may want to give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re going.

