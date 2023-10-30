HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A road in Huber Heights will be closed for approximately three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to the city of Huber Heights, Bellefontaine Road from Shull Road to Centerpoint 70 Boulevard will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 31 until Friday, Nov. 17.

The closure is reportedly necessary to install a new water main as part of the East Water Main Extension Project.

The city said Shull Road will be open going west to Carriage Hill and Park and Centerpoint 70 Boulevard will be open going east to the commercial park.