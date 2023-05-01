DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights drivers may need to take a detour during their commutes for two days this week.

According to a release by the City of Huber Heights, Fishburg Road will be closed between Endicott Road and the entrance to the Warrior Soccer Club from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4.

While the road is closed, crews will replace a storm pipe that runs underneath the street.

Drivers heading north can take Endicott Road or Rip Rap Road to Chambersburg Road. Southbound drivers can use Powell Road.