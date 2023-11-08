HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights road will be closed to all traffic beginning Nov. 9.

The city of Huber Heights announced New Carlisle Pike will be closed to all traffic from Taylorsville Road to State Route 4/State Route 235. Construction is projected to take six weeks, with a tentative reopening date of Dec. 22.

Vehicles can use Bellefontaine Road as a detour. Bellefontaine Road north of I-70 was previously closed for this project and will reopen on Nov. 9.

The road will be closed to install a sanitary sewer as part of the city’s East Sanitary Sewer Extension Project.

Local traffic will be maintained.