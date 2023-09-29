HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Originally set to wrap up today, Shull Road construction will continue for another 6-8 weeks.

Shull Road, starting at Bellefontaine Road and extending 700 feet west, will continue to be closed to all traffic, according to a release sent out Friday, Sept. 29. The closure is being extended to finish installing a water main boring under I-70 and install a water main on Shull Road.

All of Bellefontaine Road will be open during this time period, but there will be a temporary traffic signal set up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the I-70 overpass area.

Shull Road construction began on Monday, Sept. 11, and was originally projected to be completed on Sept. 29. This is part of Huber Heights’ East Water Main Extension Project.