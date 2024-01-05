DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 through Dayton seems to always be under construction. What detours and delays can drivers expect in 2024?

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, many construction projects on I-75 are long-term, including traffic pattern shifts, ramp closures, lane restrictions and more. These projects aim to repair bridges, install lighting and repave lanes.

While these projects are beneficial to the health of the highway, drivers may be inconvenienced during their commutes while construction is in progress. Plan ahead by knowing what to expect in 2024.

Reconstruction in Moraine

I-75 is undergoing major reconstruction between State Route 725 and U.S. Route 35. Crews are working to lay new pavement, repair storm sewers and lighting and maintenance bridges along the highway.

Ramps at Dryden Road will be closed until July 2025 while crews reconstruct the area. Impacts include the Dryden Road ramp to northbound I-75 and the southbound I-75 ramp exiting to Dryden Road.

Drivers can use exits at Springboro Pike and E. Dixie Drive to access the highway.

I-75 will also see intermittent lane closures in both directions between US-35 and Miamisburg Centerville Road until February. Lane closures will be nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. while crews repair pavement.

This project is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Rehabilitation in Dayton

Crews are rehabilitating I-75 in the area between State Route 4 and Needmore Road. Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes, ramp closures and lane restrictions.

I-75 is experiencing lane shifts in both directions while crews work on the interior lanes on both sides of the median. Three lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout this construction.

Lanes in both directions may be closed in the area overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., while crews repair pavement, guardrails, signs and pick up debris. These lane closures are projected to be completed by February.

The ramp from I-75 to northbound State Route 4 may experience intermittent lane closures until June while crews work on the bridge decks.

This project is estimated to be completed in summer 2026.

To find more information about I-75 construction and traffic advisories, click here.