Holes Creek bridge repair underway, detour in place

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Engineer announced the closing of West Alex Bell Road between Mad River Road and McEwen Road for bridge repairs over Holes Creek starting Monday, Aug. 24.
The bridge will be closed around 120 days for repairs.
A detour has been set up by officials, eastbound will be Mad River Road south to Yankee Street to Miamisburg-Centerville Road (SR 725) to McEwen Road back to Alex Bell Road. Westbound will be the reverse.
Local traffic will only be maintained west from McEwen Road to the bridge site.
