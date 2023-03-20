DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greenville road will be shut down for four months while crews work on a reconstruction project.

According to the City of Greenville, North Ohio Street will be closed from Martin Street through the north side of the bridge for approximately four months as of Monday, March 20. During this time, crews will be working on reconstructing a sanitary, storm and water line.

All local traffic and school buses will be required to take an alternate route while the area is under construction. Crews will attempt to keep one lane open for emergency vehicles.

Anyone with questions concerning the project or road closures should contact the Greenville Street Department at 937-548-2215