HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle fire has caused significant traffic delays in Harrison Township.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday on I-75 southbound. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that authorities were alerted at 3:47 p.m.

OHGO showed the scene of the vehicle fire at 4:52 p.m.

Dayton OSP says traffic is being diverted to the far left lane on I-75 southbound.

Regional Dispatch says the vehicle was fully engulfed at one point.

The driver was reportedly out of the vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene.

As of this time, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers headed southbound were backed up all the way to Little York Road in Vandalia. If you are headed south on I-75 towards Dayton, you may want to reroute.