DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers headed eastbound on I-70 near Clayton may be running into some delays.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, dispatchers received a call to respond to mile marker 25 on I-70 eastbound at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say no injuries have been reported as of this time.

The ODOT camera on I-70 at SR 49 near Clayton showed the scene of the flipped semi on the highway Sunday at 4:43 p.m.

(ODOT Camera)

OHGO says drivers on I-70 eastbound are expecting about a 25 minute delay as of Sunday at 4:53 p.m.