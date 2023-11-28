DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) recently released a traffic report for Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the provisional data, OSHP reported eight deaths in seven crashes on Ohio’s roadways between the dates of Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

OSHP shared this is the fewest number of deaths recorded for this weekend since 2018.

Of the eight killed, it was reported one person was not wearing a safety belt and one crash involved impaired driving.

During this period, troopers arrested 319 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 111 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 526 safety belt and 181 distracted driving violations. 1,567 motorists were assisted by troopers as well.