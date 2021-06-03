Fatal crash closes I-75 in Cincinnati through Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – I-75 in Cincinnati is expected to be closed until Thursday afternoon after a fatal crash Thursday morning.

WLWT reported the southbound lanes of I-75 between the Norwood Lateral and Mitchell Avenue is expected to be shut down until Thursday afternoon after a fatal crash involving an overturned semi-truck.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-75 near the Norwood Lateral. Police said the driver was trapped inside the semi-truck. The driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The highway is expected to be closed until sometime Thursday afternoon when the cargo can be unloaded and the semi can be removed from the highway, Cincinnati police said.

Drivers are encouraged to detour by exiting the interstate and using Reading Road.