CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash on I-70 near US-68 has shutdown the highway in both directions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a semi and work truck crashed Thursday afternoon. One of the vehicles broke through the cable divider and into the median, block both east and westbound traffic.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it as more information becomes available.