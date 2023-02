DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes are closed on I-75 North after a collision Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation OHGO website, A crash is causing significant delays for travelers on I-75 North by Second Street and Salem Avenue. As of 3:45 p.m., the right lane was blocked beyond Second Street and Salem Avenue.

At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.