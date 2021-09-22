Exit ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 in Dayton close Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two exit ramps will close on U.S. 35. Wednesday while contractors seal a bridge deck.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure will be from the U.S. 35 eastbound ramps to I-75 North and South. The closures will be from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, September 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The detour for the closures will be Steve Whalen Blvd. You will exit turn left at the bottom of the ramp, take next left to enter U.S. 35 WB and follow signs to I-75.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.