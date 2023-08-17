DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fuel leaked on the highway after a semi-truck reportedly spun out on northbound I-75.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police and Fire are working near mile marker 54 in the northbound lanes of I-75 at N. Main Street in Dayton.

ODOT

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway following the reported spin-out. ODOT cameras in the area showed crews working to clear the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured from the spill or the reported spin-out by the vehicle.